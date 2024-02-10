Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against BioNTech, Mobileye, BioVie, and ADM and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of BioNTech SE BNTX, Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY, BioVie Inc. BIVI, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



BioNTech SE BNTX

Class Period: March 30, 2022 - October 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2024

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for Comirnaty and/or its commercial prospects; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the BioNTech class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BNTX

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY

Class Period: January 26, 2023 - January 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2024

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, the Company's Tier 1 customers had purchased inventory in excess of demand during fiscal 2023; (2) that, as a result, the Company's customers had excess inventory on hand, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs; (3) that, due to the build-up of inventory, there was a significant risk that the Tier 1 customers would buy less product, thus adversely impacting the Company's fiscal 2024 financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Mobileye class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MBLY

BioVie Inc. BIVI

Class Period: August 5, 2021 - November 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2024

On November 29, 2023, BioVie, Inc. issued a press release accompanying an investor presentation disclosing top line data from its clinical trial of NE3107 for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease. The press release stated that the trial started during the COVID-19 pandemic when access to clinical sites was limited and enrolled a total of 439 patients through 39 sites. Upon trial completion, the Company found significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations at 15 sites. This highly unusual level of suspected improprieties led the Company to exclude all patients from these sites and to refer them to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Scientific Investigations (OSI) for further action.

On a conference call that same day, Defendants announced that the Phase 3 clinical trial did not achieve statistical significance due to the number of patients being excluded from the trial that the Company believed engaged in improper practices.

On November 29, 2023, the Company's share price fell $3.03 per share, or more than 60%, to close at $1.96 per share, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that (1) BioVie was not conducting proper oversight of its Phase 3 clinical trial; (2) that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly and negatively impacted the Company's ability to adequately conduct proper oversight of the Phase 3 clinical trial; (3) that due to lack of proper oversight and reliance on contract research organizations, the data from Defendants' Phase 3 clinical trial faced a greater risk of being unreliable and that the majority of patients would have to be excluded from the clinical trial; (4) that, as a result of the significant exclusions from the trial results, the Phase 3 clinical trial would fail to meet its primary endpoints; and (5) statements about BioVie's business, operations, prospects, and compliance with current good clinical practices ("cGCP") were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the BioVie class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BIVI

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - January 22, 2024 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2024

The lawsuit alleges that over the past decade, Archer-Daniels-Midland ("ADM") has spent billions of dollars trying to expand its Nutrition business to protect against commodity price volatility in its legacy agricultural commodities trading business.



It is alleged that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, about the performance and prospects of ADM's Nutrition segment and its accounting practices. Specifically, Defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment's growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM.

Unbeknownst to investors, however, the Nutrition segment's ostensibly impressive growth was inaccurate and subject to improper accounting practices, and Defendants also downplayed the segment's eventual decline in 2023. As ADM was aggressively acquiring companies to expand its capabilities in Nutrition, investors were under the impression that the segment was growing rapidly. As alleged, Defendants' accounting practices for the segment misrepresented its true financial results and prospects, including its operating profits ("OP"). During the Class Period, Defendants were incentivized to create the appearance of a diversified business by inflating the performance of the Nutrition segment, and the Individual Defendants were further incentivized by stock awards that were directly tied to the performance of the Nutrition segment from 2020 to 2022. As a result, ADM's business and prospects were much worse than represented by Defendants, causing the price of ADM common stock to trade at artificially inflated levels during the Class Period.

On January 21, 2024, ADM announced that it had placed its CFO Vikram Luther on leave effective immediately. The Company said that Luther's "leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board's Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM's Nutrition segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions." The Company also revealed that its investigation was initiated in response to its receipt of a voluntary document request by the SEC. As a result, ADM delayed its Q4 and FY 2023 earnings release and withdrew its outlook for the Nutrition segment.

On this news, the price of ADM common stock declined by $16.23 per share, or approximately 24%, from $68.19 per share to close at $51.69 on January 22, 2024, wiping out approximately $8.8 billion of ADM's market value.

For more information on the ADM class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ADM

