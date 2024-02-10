BTI Shareholders Who Lost Money Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the British American Tobacco P.L.C. Class Action

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired British American Tobacco P.L.C. BTI securities between February 9, 2023 and December 6, 2023. British American Tobacco is a multi-national tobacco company that sells cigarettes (which the Company refers to in its filings as "combustibles" or "sticks", for individual cigarettes) and other tobacco-related products, such as vaping products, chewing tobacco, snus, and heated tobacco products.



What is this Case About: American British Tobacco P.L.C. (BTI) Failed to Disclose the Risks and Potential Likelihood of an Impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that British American Tobacco materially understated the risks and potential likelihood of an impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands as a result of various longstanding headwinds.

In January 2017, British American Tobacco, which already had a 42% stake in Reynolds American Inc. ("Reynolds"), took over the remaining interest in Reynolds for $49.4 billion dollars, valuing Reynolds at around $86 billion. Reynolds became a subsidiary and British American Tobacco took control of the Camel, Newport, and Natural American Spirit cigarette brands ("Premium American Cigarette Brands"), among others.

On December 6, 2023, British American Tobacco issued a press release announcing that it was taking a 25 billion Pound (or around $31.5 billion USD) impairment on the cigarette brands it acquired from Reynolds. On this news, British American's ADR price fell $2.68 per share, or 8.88%, to close at $28.86 per ADR on December 6, 2023.

