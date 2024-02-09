AMYLYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amylyx" or the "Company") AMLX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Amylyx securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 9, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Amylyx is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that engages in the discovery and development of treatments for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS"), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's products include, among others, AMX0035 (commercially referred to as "RELYVRIO" in the U.S.), a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, for the treatment of ALS in adults in the U.S.

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's September 2022 approval of RELYVRIO for the treatment of ALS in adults in the U.S., Defendants consistently touted the drug's commercial prospects and prescription rate.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated RELYVRIO's commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO's prescription rate; (v) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On November 9, 2023, Amylyx issued a press release announcing its third quarter ("Q3") 2023 financial results, including Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.30, missing consensus estimates by $0.12. That same day, on a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss these results, Company management revealed that, despite "a [purported] steady cadence of new prescriptions written in" Q3 for RELYVRIO, Amylyx's "results were impacted by a number of factors" including a "slowdown in net adds" for RELYVRIO in Q3, which "was primarily driven by increased discontinuations for a variety of reasons", with only "60% of people taking RELYVRIO remain[ing] on therapy six months after initiation in the U.S."

Also on November 9, 2023, Investor's Business Daily published an article addressing the Company's disappointing financial results (the "IBD Article"). The IBD Article cited an Evercore ISI analyst, who questioned Amylyx's assertion that the number of new patients starting treatment with RELYVRIO was "steady", noting that his math suggested otherwise and that Amylyx had blocked analysts from viewing RELYVRIO's prescription data in the summer of 2023. The analyst also stated that, "[k]nowing that [Amylyx's] stock had underperformed in 2023 already, management could have communicated the discontinuations dynamic much earlier," and that the "[s]tock move today in a bad biotech tape and fund performance doesn't help investor confidence among folks that have held onto the stock."



Following these disclosures and the publication of the IBD Article, Amylyx's stock price fell $5.74 per share, or 31.89%, to close at $12.26 per share on November 9, 2023.

