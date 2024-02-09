Renalytix to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Loading...
LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc RNLX RENX (the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which will take place February 13-14, 2024 in Snowbird, Utah. Given the format of this event, no formal company presentation is expected. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event and meetings can be requested through BTIG.
