Renalytix to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Loading... Loading...

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc RNLX RENX (the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which will take place February 13-14, 2024 in Snowbird, Utah. Given the format of this event, no formal company presentation is expected. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event and meetings can be requested through BTIG.



For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com James McCullough, CEO Via Walbrook PR Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7710 7600 Alex Price / Nicholas Moore / Nick Harland / Samira Essebiyea Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7597 4000 Gary Clarence / Shalin Bhamra Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Alice Woodings Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07407 804 654 CapComm Partners Peter DeNardo



Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com