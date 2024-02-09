Renalytix to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

February 9, 2024 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Loading...
Loading...

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc RNLX RENX (the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which will take place February 13-14, 2024 in Snowbird, Utah. Given the format of this event, no formal company presentation is expected. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event and meetings can be requested through BTIG.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com
James McCullough, CEOVia Walbrook PR
  
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore / Nick Harland / Samira Essebiyea 
  
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Shalin Bhamra 
  
Walbrook PR LimitedTel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Alice WoodingsMob: 07980 541 893 / 07407 804 654
  
CapComm Partners 
Peter DeNardo

Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases