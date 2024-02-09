JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 29, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.jakks.com/investors . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (4Q23 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( www.jakks.com/investors ) .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Ami Amis™, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, and WeeeDo®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2024 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

JAKKS Pacific

Investor Relations

Lucas Natalini

(424) 268-9567

investors@jakks.net