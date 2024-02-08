ORGANOGENESIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. ORGO on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Organogenesis on December 10, 2021 with a Class Period from March 17, 2021 to October 11, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Organogenesis have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, "exorbitantly high," which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

On this news, shares of Organogenesis fell over 18% in intraday trading on October 12, 2021.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Organogenesis, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

