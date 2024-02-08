Westland Insurance releases ultimate guide to home insurance in Canada

Loading... Loading...

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance (Westland), Canada's fastest growing independently-owned brokerage, has partnered with SGI CANADA (SGI) to publish a comprehensive guide that aims to demystify the world of home insurance. "The ultimate guide to home insurance in Canada" provides homeowners with valuable insights and practical advice on navigating the world of home insurance in 2024.

Covering a wide range of topics, the easy-to-understand guide breaks down complex concepts into user-friendly language, empowering homeowners to make informed decisions about protecting their most valuable asset.

Key topics covered include:

· The benefits of home insurance

· The various types of policies available

· What home insurance typically covers

· How to file a home insurance claim

· And much more!

"We're thrilled to join forces with SGI CANADA on creating this guide," said Cari Watson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Client Experience for Westland Insurance. "At Westland, we're driven by the desire to make insurance straightforward and stress-free. Our goal with this guide is to empower Canadian homeowners with the knowledge they need to protect their homes and belongings in a clear, approachable way."

"The ultimate guide to home insurance in Canada" is available on the Westland Insurance website. Whether someone is a first-time homeowner or a seasoned property owner, this guide is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to navigate the world of home insurance with confidence.

For more information about Westland Insurance and to access the guide, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca.

About Westland Insurance Group Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal insurance, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

