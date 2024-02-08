VEON's Kyivstar Nominated for the GLOMO in "Best Mobile Innovation" for Emergency and Humanitarian Connectivity

Loading... Loading...

Amsterdam and Kyiv, 08 February 2024: VEON Ltd. VEONVEON)), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Kyivstar has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations' at the prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2024.



Ukraine's market-leading digital operator Kyivstar received this nomination with its continuous work in network resilience as the war approaches its 2nd year. Despite physical attacks on its network, challenges with energy resilience and cyberattacks targeting its network and services, Kyivstar has continued to ensure that Ukrainians remain connected, addressing the critical humanitarian need for access to communication.

"The essentiality of our services has made Kyivstar not only indispensable to Ukraine and our customers, but also a prime target - as we have experienced with the recent massive cyberattack on our network. Our work in improving the resilience of communication in Ukraine includes 2 years of continuous effort in creating redundancies in our core network, constant building and rebuilding of the damaged sites, very significant energy investments as well as investments in digital services and cybersecurity." said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. "This nomination motivates us further to continue being the lynchpin of Ukraine's connectivity and its digital transformation, both of which are essential to our country's resilience, recovery and reconstruction."

The Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards ceremony will take place in Barcelona during this year's Mobile World Congress - MWC Barcelona 2024.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communication

pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners

Julian Tanner

julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



