WTW appoints Roy Nakazawa as Head of Japan and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking Japan

SINGAPORE, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, WTW, a leading global advisory and broking solutions company, today announced the appointment of Ryohei (Roy) Nakazawa as its new Head of Japan and Head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) Japan effective 1 April 2024.



Based in Tokyo, Roy will oversee the growth strategies and operations of WTW across its business in Japan and lead its CRB business in the country. He will report to Luke Ware, Head of CRB Asia, as well as Simon Weaver, Head of Asia Pacific and Head of CRB Asia Pacific.

Roy has a distinguished career spanning over 35 years in the broking, insurance and reinsurance industry in Japan and the US. He will join WTW from STARR Insurance Japan where he is currently the CEO and legal representative.

Commenting on this appointment, Luke Ware says, "Roy's global insurance experience will undoubtedly help develop and grow our Japan business, particularly as we look to accelerate our complex and specialty segments. We are confident that Roy will be well-positioned to lead our Japan team as we strive towards being Asia's best risk advisor, specialist broker and client partner."

Simon Weaver adds, "Japan is a key market in supporting WTW's growth and this appointment demonstrates our commitment to invest in strong talent for the long-term future of our business. With Japan being a priority market in Asia Pacific, Roy will work with all segments and lines of business leaders to grow WTW, build smart connections and bring best-in-class solutions to all our clients in the Japanese market."

Prior to STARR, Roy worked for Marsh, where he was based in New York for over six years and was responsible for Japanese clients outside Japan. Before that, he was in Marsh Japan where he was Head of Global Energy Practice for more than 11 years. He had also previously worked in NISSAN Fire & Marine, now Sompo Japan Insurance, as the leader for its energy production and construction department.

