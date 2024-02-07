Computer Modelling Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Loading... Loading...

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG Group" or the "Company") CMG announces a dividend of $0.05 per Common Share on CMG Group's Common Shares. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2024.



About CMG Group

CMG Group CMG is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, and Oslo. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1300

pramod.jain@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

sandra.balic@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca