LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Appoints Aaron Sullivan as CFO

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveOne LVO, an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today the appointment of Aaron Sullivan as CFO. Mr. Sullivan previously served as Vice President, Corporate Controller, and as LiveOne's Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne, commented, "Aaron has been with LiveOne since March 2019 and for the past two years, he has done an incredible job serving as the interim CFO. During this period, it became obvious to everyone Aaron brings the right talent and experiences and has been an instrumental leader strengthening our financial and operational management."

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

For media inquiries, please contact:

LiveOne IR Contact :

Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com

LiveOne Press Contact :

LiveOne

press@liveone.com