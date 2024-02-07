Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW Winter Financial Services Conference

Loading... Loading...

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. SYBT, parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Ja Hillebrand, Chairman and CEO, Phil Poindexter, President and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and CFO, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' Winter Financial Services Conference to be held February 14th to 16th, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Management's discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company's website, www.syb.com, on or before February 14, 2024.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.17 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company's common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "SYBT."