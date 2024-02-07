US News Ranks NJIT Top 100 in Two Online Master's Programs

Loading... Loading...

Newark, N.J., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology continues to be recognized nationally by U.S. News & World Report for its online master's offerings in information technology, engineering and business.

For 2024, NJIT earned two rankings inside the top 100: No. 31 for its online master's in information technology and No. 61 for its online master's in engineering. In addition, the university saw two other online programs make lists for the best in the U.S.: its master's in business and its MBA.

The national recognition reflects NJIT's longstanding practice of offering students multiple options for pursuing degrees, particularly adult learners who may be working full-time. It also affirms the university's embrace of technology as a tool to facilitate learning.

"We want to be as flexible as possible as we see education as a means for advancing career goals," said Daniel White, associate provost for online programs. "And clearly, online learning has emerged as an efficient way to reach adult learners but really any student, not only nationally but globally. In sum, we aim to be at the forefront of reimagining how to deliver education."

All told, NJIT offers more than 40 nationally accredited programs online at the bachelor's, master's and certificate levels. For more on those programs, please go here: https://online.njit.edu/.

