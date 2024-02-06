Looking Glass Labs Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bot Media Corp.'s Climate and AI Web3 Assets

Loading... Loading...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") NFTX LGSLF H1N is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire the climate and artificial intelligence (AI) web3 assets (the "Purchased Assets") of Bot Media Corp. ("Bot Media" or the "Vendor") for a purchase price of $765,000, payable through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per share.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, LGL will issue a total of 3,060,000 Consideration Shares to the Vendor, each valued at $0.25, at the time of closing (the "Closing"). The Company intends to utilize Section 2.12 of the National Instrument – Prospectus Exemptions, also referred to as the asset acquisition prospectus exemption, for the issuance of the Consideration Shares. These shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, starting from the closing date. The completion of this acquisition is contingent upon LGL's final due diligence and the approval of Cboe Canada.

Purchased Assets

The acquisition includes carbon.bot ("CarbonBot") and climate.bot ("ClimateBot"). CarbonBot is an innovative digital platform that tracks news related to climate-focused companies and generates articles using AI, incorporating capabilities of ChatGPT. Developed by the Vendor, CarbonBot acts as a real-time news aggregator in the environmental sustainability sector, leveraging Large Language Models like ChatGPT to summarize and disseminate articles from its network. ClimateBot is a web based digital tool offering a range of calculators to evaluate various environmental impacts, focusing on carbon footprint assessments. It enables users to take direct action towards remediation, such as carbon offsetting through tree planting initiatives.

Climate.bot: A Carbon Footprint Analysis and Mitigation Technology

ClimateBot is designed to change the way we understand and address our carbon footprint. Through online questionnaires, it calculates the carbon footprint of individuals and businesses, encouraging active participation in climate mitigation by offering mangrove tree planting to offset annual carbon emissions. This effort is supported by a partnership with The Treegens, a leading Web3 project in the Regenerative Finance (ReFi) space.

Jared Gurfein, CEO of LGL, shared his excitement about the acquisition, "This is more than a business transaction; it's a significant step towards a sustainable future. We're eager to incorporate these groundbreaking platforms into our offerings and make a real difference in environmental protection."

Jimi Cohen, founder of Treegens and Guinness World Record holder for tree planting, applauded the initiative, "The application of the Treegens Protocol by Bot Media and the commitment of Looking Glass to the ReFi market are remarkable. This collaboration highlights the impact of innovative technology on environmental conservation."

Carbon.bot: A Hub for Carbon Economy Insights

The acquisition also includes a media platform that tracks leading carbon economy ventures, nonprofits, and Web3 ReFi projects in real-time. It uses ChatGPT to create automated news from press releases and social media, which is then curated and edited for the platform.

This acquisition is a pivotal moment in merging technology with environmental stewardship, positioning LGL at the forefront of combating climate change with its expertise in Web3 solutions.

Daniel Rad, Editor-in-Chief of Bot Media, expressed his enthusiasm, "Partnering with Looking Glass Labs is a key achievement for us. Our combined technological and media expertise will undoubtedly forge a powerful tool in the climate change battle."

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") specializes in consumer engagement applications that exploit immersive metaverse environments, gamification, and Web 3.0/blockchain monetization strategies.

