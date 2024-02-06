Intrommune Therapeutics To Present A New Form Of Allergy Treatment At The 2024 American Academy Of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics , Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for people with peanut and other food allergies, today announced data from The First Study To Evaluate Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) For The Treatment Of Food Allergy has been selected as a Late Breaking Poster Presentation at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology in Washington, DC.



Presentation Details:

Poster Title: First Study To Evaluate Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) For The Treatment Of Food Allergy

Session Title: Late Breaking Poster Session 1

Session Date and Time: Friday, February 23, 3:15pm – 4:15pm ET

Poster Number: L15

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, Level 2, Hall D

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people worldwide, including approximately 33 million people in the United States. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) utilizes complex patented biochemical processes to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins in a fully functional toothpaste. By simply brushing your teeth, the allergenic proteins are delivered to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient's immune system to gradually "desensitize" the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT presents advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery and simplified administration, which supports the potential for improved adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune , dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a patient-friendly solution for over 220 million people worldwide, including 33 million people in the United States, who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune Therapeutic's lead product, INT301, has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial. All Phase 1 results along with future studies are intended to support OMIT as being a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit www.intrommune.com .

Contact:

Stuart Loesch

Intrommune Therapeutics

(484) 942-0323

sloesch@intrommune.com

Jen Zoller

Green Room Communications

(973) 975-5421

jzoller@grcomms.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may," "will," "aim," "will likely result," "believe," "expect," "will continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "seek to," "future," "objective," "goal," "project," "should," "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the company. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.