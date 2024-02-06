Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 22, 2024

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB the "Company" or "Grab"))), plans to announce its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2023 results before the U.S. market opens on February 22, 2024.



The Company's management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 results at:

Date and time: 7:00 AM U.S Eastern Time on February 22, 2024

8:00 PM Singapore Time on February 22, 2024

A link to the call will be posted on the Company's investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time. Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.

About Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 500 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.grab.com .

For enquiries, please contact:

Investors: investor.relations@grab.com

Media: press@grab.com