HCEDA Supports Howard County Cybersecurity Expansion with $60K Grant to Howard Community College

Columbia, MD, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) will expand its role as a key training hub for cybersecurity workforce talent of the future, thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA).

The grant will cover full instructional costs for 17 registered apprentices studying in HCC's cybersecurity certification program, forging career pathways in information technology field support, information systems security, network support, and Linux system administration. The program also grants students support in earning security clearance, a difficult journey for many qualified apprentices hoping to begin cybersecurity careers in public and private industries.

"We are incredibly grateful to (Howard Country Economic Development Authority CEO) Jennifer Jones and the EDA for their continuing investment in HCC," said Daria J. Willis, Howard Community College President. "This program has been a cornerstone of our engagement with many government agencies and companies searching for talent to support the nation's defense efforts in protecting our networks and systems. Governor Wes Moore is committed to our state being the nation's leader in cybersecurity innovation and talent production, and we're proud to be a key partner in that vision."

The grant is the latest in a history of support between the county and the college for cybersecurity development. In 2020, HCC received over $600,000 in federal, state, and county funding to support IT apprenticeships. Since then, the college has admitted 104 learners into the registered apprenticeship program. Registered apprentices earn college credits along with A+, N+, and S+ certifications as part of the program.

"We are committed to helping Howard County serve the state and the nation through strong businesses and industrial support," said Jones. "We look forward to seeing the success of this cohort of apprentices, and the college growing as a regional and national partner in cybersecurity capacity building."

Howard Community College was recently named among the nation's top two-year colleges by Niche, an online college selection and data resource for families. HCC ranked #92 among all two-year institutions and the top community college in the Baltimore metropolitan area. HCC enrolls nearly 22,000 credit and non-credit students of all ages from more than 104 countries and yields more than $343 million in economic impact as one of Howard County's largest employers.





