Guggenheim Securities Hires Ben Thorpe to Expand Healthcare Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Ben Thorpe will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Thorpe will help drive Guggenheim's healthcare business globally, with a focus in Europe. He will commence work at Guggenheim in August and will be based in the firm's London office.



Mr. Thorpe joins Guggenheim with nearly 30 years of investment banking experience, having executed a wide variety of healthcare transactions across Europe and North America. He spent 25 years at Goldman Sachs and served as a Partner and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking in EMEA since 2014.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to Guggenheim as we continue to expand our investment banking activities in healthcare," said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. "Ben is a respected advisor in healthcare investment banking globally and has led many of the largest and most complex transactions in the industry. We look forward to Ben's contribution to the leadership of our franchise and to the further development of our European business."

"I look forward to partnering with Ben to build upon our global healthcare investment banking franchise," said Punit Mehta, Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities. "As part of the expansion of our healthcare business in Europe, he will bring to bear his relationships, experience, and expertise to clients across different regions within the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and life sciences tools & diagnostics sectors."

