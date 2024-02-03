Flash News: OKX Announces Unitus, Micro3, DackieSwap, SubQuery and Nerve Network Integration with OKX's Layer 2 Testnet

Loading... Loading...

SINGAPORE, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 3, 2024.



OKX Announces Unitus, Micro3, DackieSwap, SubQuery and Nerve Network Integration with OKX's Layer 2 Testnet

OKX announced today the integration of Unitus, Micro3, DackieSwap, SubQuery and Nerve Network with its Layer 2 testnet. This demonstrates the versatility of OKX's scalability-focused Layer 2 network in facilitating the deployment of diverse decentralized applications. OKX's Layer 2 is a high-performance, secure network, leveraging the robust capabilities of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

Unitus operates as a next-generation multi-chain money market, connecting global liquidity across cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and real-world assets.

Micro3 is a cross-chain NFT marketplace for boundless community creativity.

DackieSwap offers a premier user-friendly multi-chain DEX experience.

SubQuery enables dApp developers to efficiently build Web3 infrastructure with its data indexing solution. Nerve Network delivers a decentralized digital asset financial service network.

By supporting these innovative DeFi, NFT and infrastructure projects specializing in different domains, OKX continues to expand the functionality and appeal of its Layer 2 network's thriving ecosystem. Users can now engage in multi-chain yield opportunities on Unitus, support creator communities on Micro3 and enjoy the convenience of asset swaps on DackieSwap, all while benefiting from Layer 2's superior scalability, security and low gas fees.

Since its launch in November 2023, OKX's Layer 2 testnet has attracted over 170 projects, such as Quickswap, Galxe and D8X, fostering innovation and collaboration within the Web3 community. OKX's Layer 2 serves as OKX's new native network, with the goal of providing users and developers access to the world's biggest blockchain ecosystems.

OKX's Layer 2 utilizes ZK proofs, ensuring high security and scalability while reducing transaction costs. The network is compatible with Ethereum, allowing seamless and secure deployment of EVM-based DApps. It also provides connectivity with a wide range of smart contracts, wallets, and tools.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

Loading... Loading...

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer