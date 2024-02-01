Centage reveals new brand identity and website, teases product updates later in 2024

Loading... Loading...

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centage , the only formula-free, drag & drop FP&A software, today announced the launch of a new brand identity and website. The rebrand includes a new logo and color palette, a fully redone website designed to showcase Centage's product benefits, and the official renaming of the product Planning Maestro, which is now simply called Centage.



The new website ( centage.com ) and branding elements, made by San Antonio creative agency Y'all , introduce a cleaner, brighter, more intuitive design, aligning with the company's mission of making FP&A easier through awesome software and service.

"We're thrilled to update Centage's look and feel. This major rebrand represents a new direction for the company and reflects our commitment to serving our customers with the best FP&A software and support," said Peter Messana, Centage's CEO. "This is just one of many major investments made to strengthen our position in the marketplace since Scaleworks acquired Centage in April 2023."

In addition to the new branding revealed today, Centage also announced plans to introduce major improvements to its product later in 2024. These include a new user interface, new features coming to the core software, and an improved Analytics product.

"We are taking the next step in our journey to become a better version of ourselves, starting with the image we present to the world," Messana added. "And this is just the beginning — we're working hard on some major UX improvements to the product, and it is going to be epic."

More information can be found on the new Centage website: https://www.centage.com/

About Centage:

Founded in 2001, Centage has been a reliable name in FP&A software for more than 20 years with the products Budget Maestro, Planning Maestro, and Analytics Maestro. Centage's leadership team brings ample FP&A experience to the table – some in-house financial experts and advisors have been with the company for over a decade.

Centage gives CFOs, Controllers, and other FP&A professionals the user-friendly planning, forecasting, and analytics tools they need to run their businesses more effectively and efficiently. Centage's in-house expert advisors lend a human touch to implementation and ongoing support to align on customer goals, no matter how complicated the challenge.

Contact:

Clay Fain

Chief Marketing Officer

P: 512.452.8588 | E: clay.fain@centage.com