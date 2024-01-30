Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response

Loading... Loading...

Houston, TX January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of fire, rescue, police and emergency response boats to Siddons-Martin’s extensive portfolio, ensuring seamless access to critical equipment for diverse emergency situations.



North River Boats has carved a niche for itself by crafting high-performance aluminum boats specifically tailored to the rigorous demands of first responders. Renowned for their unwavering reliability and exceptional performance, North River Boats are meticulously designed with features that put the safety and efficiency of emergency personnel at the forefront.



“Adding North River Boats to our offerings allows us to better serve the evolving needs of emergency responders in our 7-state territory,” said Patrick Siddons, Dealer Principal of Sales at Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. “With this partnership, we can now equip agencies with best-in-class vehicles for land and water emergencies, streamlining procurement processes and ensuring faster response times when every second counts.”



“North River is honored to partner with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, the best-in-class provider to first responders throughout the south,” said Brent Hutchings, CEO of North River. “As employee-owned businesses, North River and Siddons-Martin people share a long-term personal commitment to the first responder community and to investing in quality employees who craft and support these premium life-saving vessels.”



The Siddons-Martin and North River Boats partnership offers several key benefits for emergency responders:



· One-stop shopping: Simplifies procurement by providing access to both land and water emergency vehicles from a single trusted source.

· Streamlined logistics: Reduces administrative burden and expedites equipment acquisition processes through cooperative purchasing consortiums.

· Enhanced readiness: Ensures agencies are equipped to handle diverse emergency scenarios, both on land and water.

· Expertise and support: Provides access to the combined knowledge and expertise of both companies, ensuring ongoing support and service.



This partnership marks a significant step forward for Siddons-Martin Emergency Group’s commitment to providing comprehensive emergency response solutions. By offering a wider range of specialized vehicles, Siddons-Martin empowers emergency responders to better serve their communities and save lives.



Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is the leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer serving Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Their products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, tankers, homeland security apparatus, ambulances, patrol and command vehicles, after-market parts, fire rescue, and mining gear and equipment. Headquartered in Texas, Siddons-Martin is an employee-owned company (ESOP) established in 1974 and employs over 640 team members across 34 locations. In addition, Siddons Martin operates eight subsidiary companies related to diesel, automotive, and heavy-truck parts, construction and mining equipment, emergency vehicle sales, and service.

