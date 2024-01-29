BDA Advises CUC Inc. on Acquisition of Beyond Podiatry

Loading... Loading...

New York, NY January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, CUC Inc, a subsidiary of M3 Inc, has agreed to acquire 79.25% of Albaron Podiatry Holdings LLC. Albaron operates a leading podiatry service platform under the name Beyond Podiatry.



Beyond Podiatry is a leading podiatry practice group in the Midwestern USA, dedicated to providing practitioners with advanced support, enabling podiatrists to concentrate on patient care and delivering a unique, focused, customized experience for patients.



Since its establishment in 2018, Beyond Podiatry has steadily expanded its footprint in podiatry practices through M&A and launching new clinics. It recently initiated a related clinical practice specializing in the treatment of varicose veins.



CUC Inc was established in Japan in 2014 to provide operational support and consulting services to home healthcare institutions as a subsidiary of M3 Inc, a leading Japanese provider of internet medical services, primarily for physicians and other healthcare professionals. CUC started its international expansion mainly into SE Asia in 2019, with the mission “Creating Hope through Healthcare.” CUC now operates and supports hospitals, home hospices, pediatric and dialysis clinics at over 100 locations in Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



CUC’s objective is to support and strengthen the operational capacities of Beyond Podiatry as a premier practice management platform, using CUC’s know-how from management support for medical institutions in Japan. Following this transaction, Beyond Podiatry will maintain its operations under the direction of its current management team and several directors dispatched from CUC.



BDA Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CUC Inc.

Jeff Acton, Partner, BDA, said, “We’re excited to advise CUC on this transaction and help the company expand, in business scope and into the US market. We believe this transaction is a great example of growing cross-border opportunities in the HealthTech and Healthcare sectors. Assisting Japanese companies in outbound M&A represents an important line of business for BDA.”



Alex Ditchfield, Managing Director, BDA, said “We’re happy to have helped create this transaction; we believe CUC is the ideal partner for Beyond Podiatry. CUC and Beyond Podiatry both bring deep industry experience, and exceptional management teams. Beyond Podiatry will continue on its bright growth path, delivering exceptional patient treatment and care.”



Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner and Head of Global Healthcare, BDA, said, “This deal for CUC in podiatry continues an active recent flow of successful transactions for BDA’s clients in the specialty clinics space, which also includes the dental, pediatric, orthopedic, OBGYN, and oncology specialties.”



Deal team

Jeff Acton, Partner, Co-Head of Tokyo, Head of Technology Tokyo

Alexander Ditchfield, Managing Director, New York

Stephen Etna, Vice President, New York

Olivia Feng, Associate, New York

Dai Yamabe, Associate, Tokyo

Colton Bucey, Analyst, New York



About CUC Inc

CUC Inc is a Japanese company, providing operational support and consulting to home healthcare institutions in a wide range of healthcare businesses. CUC Inc operates and supports hospitals, home hospices, pediatric and dialysis clinics at over 100 locations in Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam. www.cuc-jpn.com/en/



About Beyond Podiatry

Beyond Podiatry is a leading network of more than 30 podiatry and vein clinics across Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, under various brands. The company provides patients with the most advanced and comprehensive foot and ankle treatment options, including foot and ankle trauma, diabetic wounds, fractures, infections, sports injuries, plantar fasciitis, bunions, arthritis. The company treats over 125,000 patients per year. www.beyond-podiatry.com



About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. www.bdapartners.com

