OpenJar Concepts® Celebrates Its Sixth Golden Gavel Win and Exceptional Collaboration with Bivona Law

OpenJar Concepts® (OJC) secures its sixth Golden Gavel Award for Best 15 Second TV Ad in collaboration with Bivona Law, highlighting their innovative streak in legal advertising. CEO Adam Warren and Drew Bivona praise the effective partnership, underscoring OJC's continued success and industry acclaim.

Temecula, CA January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OpenJar Concepts® (OJC), a trailblazer in the legal advertising landscape, proudly announces its latest achievement at the prestigious 2024 Golden Gavel Awards, hosted by The National Trial Lawyers. This year's event, marking the 5th annual Golden Gavels, witnesses OJC clinching their sixth Golden Gavel, demonstrating an extraordinary streak of six consecutive wins throughout the five-year history of the award show. This remarkable series of victories underscores OJC's unwavering commitment to excellence and their innovative strides in the advertising industry.



In the 2024 spotlight, OJC dazzled with their winning entry in the Best 15 Second TV Advertisement category. The award-winning commercial, created in collaboration with Bivona Law, exemplifies the synergy between OJC's creative vision and Drew Bivona's legal expertise. This dynamic partnership has set a new benchmark in the realm of legal advertising. Following their previous success with Greenberg & Bederman, OJC's latest triumph reaffirms their position as advertising maestros.



Adam Warren, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenJar Concepts®, reflects on this accolade with pride: "Clinching the Golden Gavel for the sixth time, with an uninterrupted streak of wins for five years, is an esteemed recognition of our team's relentless pursuit of innovation in legal advertising. This year's award is especially significant, celebrating our fruitful collaboration with Drew Bivona."



Drew Bivona, commenting on the experience, said: "Working with OpenJar Concepts® was a revelation in professional collaboration. Their approach to advertising is not just effective, but it provides far and away the best value in the industry. It's a partnership that genuinely amplifies our capabilities and reach."



OJC's versatility shone through with a total of 15 nominations over the years, including 8 in the last two years alone (5 last year/3 this year) in a competitive pool of over 500 submissions this year. Their success extends beyond TV ads, with notable achievements in radio advertising, including a win with Vic Feazell.



A Glimpse at OJC's Award-Winning Legacy:

- Golden Gavel Awards Winner: Best 15 Second TV Ad, 2024

- Golden Gavel Awards Winner: Best 15 Second TV Ad, 2023

- Golden Gavel Awards Winner: Best 60 Second TV Ad, 2022

- Golden Gavel Awards Winner: Best Multi-Media Campaign, 2022

- Media Awards Winner: Most Innovative Hybrid Agency, West Coast, 2022

- Golden Gavel Awards Winner: Best 60 Second Radio Ad, 2021

- Golden Gavel Awards Winner: Best Radio Ad, 2020



Renowned for its partnerships with elite legal firms such as Jacoby & Meyers, Greenberg & Bederman, The Cochran Firm, and McDonald Worley, OJC's in-house production team brings decades of experience in production and creativity to the table, crafting impactful and successful campaigns that resonate across audiences.



Discover more about OpenJar Concepts® and their award-winning campaigns at openjar.com or reach out via email at sales@openjar.com.



About OpenJar Concepts®: OpenJar Concepts® (“OJC”) stands as an independent, full-service advertising powerhouse known for its proficiency in lead generation, advanced technology, and the orchestration of national advertising campaigns. OJC artfully blends a myriad of channels such as TV, Radio, Mobile Search, Online Data, Print, and Interactive/Alternative Media to create robust multi-channel marketing strategies. The agency also houses The Sentinel Group, nationally acclaimed for its legal marketing prowess and case acquisition expertise. Since its inception, OJC has been producing content, with its evolution reaching new heights over the past five years.

