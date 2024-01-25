Winmore Aligns with Transporeon to Bring Data-Driven Pricing Insights to European Transport Markets

Loading... Loading...

New Collaboration Brings Valuable Intelligence to Carriers and Logistics Service Providers.

San Francisco, CA January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Winmore, www.winmore.app, the leader in tender management pricing and process optimization, today announced a new business cooperation agreement with Transporeon, a leading transportation management platform. Transporeon’s Market Insights data will be directly available to logistics service providers and carriers within the Winmore platform, delivering competitive intelligence about lane-level pricing strategies and enabling higher win rates and increased operational efficiency.



Transporeon Market Insights supports logistics service providers and carriers with accurate and in-depth intelligence into European transport markets, trade lanes and their development, from a high-level overview to detailed information on a postal code level.



The addition of Transporeon’s data within Winmore’s tender management and RFP solution will further help 3PLs, forwarders and carriers accelerate and optimize their pricing processes by aggregating pricing data and insights into structured, well-defined workflows. Commercial teams can qualify the right bids, compete in the right lanes, gain invaluable insights on the lanes they win (and lose) and accelerate time-to-value of awarded business.



“With this integration, we are providing carriers and logistics service providers with the transparency they need to benchmark against their proposed selling levels and make informed pricing decisions at a lane level,” said Christian Sorensen, managing director, Winmore’s European operations. “We are delighted to be partnering with Transporeon to provide our customers with this additional value.”



Transporeon, a Trimble company, provides modular applications that power a global network for more than 150,000 carriers and logistics service providers, and 1,400 shippers and retailers with an integrated suite of best-in-class sourcing, planning, execution, monitoring and settlement tools.



“Our carrier community is critically important to Transporeon, and this agreement demonstrates our commitment towards transforming the way companies move, manage and monitor freight in a world in motion,” said Christian Krull, sales director, Market Intelligence, Transporeon. “As the industry fluctuates, strong commercial partnerships will be important for supporting clients and business objectives with real-time technology solutions.”



About Transporeon

At Transporeon, a Trimble Company, our mission is to bring transportation in sync with the world. We power the largest global freight network of more than 1,400 shippers and retailers and more than 150,000 carriers and logistics service providers. Every day they execute more than 110,000 transports on our platform and book more than 100,000 dock-appointments for loading and unloading. In the course of one year, roughly €55bn in freight is being processed on our platform.



Our leading transportation management platform connects all actors along the supply chain. It facilitates collaboration between the different parties, helps to automate manual processes and provides valuable real-time insights. The modular Application Hubs solve specific logistics challenges and range from freight sourcing over transport execution and dock and yard management to freight audit and payment. Data hubs provide insights into logistics operations, market developments and carbon emissions, next to ensuring transparency in the supply chain through visibility. Our platform works across all geographies and all modes of transportation, empowering logistics teams to move, manage and monitor freight.



Transporeon is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, and maintains 18 offices around the globe with over 1,400 employees across 27 countries. For more information, visit: www.transporeon.com.



About Winmore

Winmore streamlines and accelerates the tender and pricing process for freight forwarders, carriers, 3PL’s and brokers as well as reduces the risk of scope creep after the sale, through implementation and go-live. Winmore’s RateAI is a prescriptive pricing engine which provides lane-level analysis and recommendations, further transforming the transportation pricing process. Winmore has received numerous industry accolades and is a member of the FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100, an award reserved for the most innovative logistics software companies in the world.



Learn more about the partnership: www.winmore.app/transporeon



Follow Winmore on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/winmorecloud/



For additional questions or comments, please email contact@winmore.app.

