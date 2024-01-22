Lawyers Look to Unite and Disrupt the Fragmented Franchise Industry by Launching The Franchise Firm

Loading... Loading...

Nationally-Ranked Franchise Group Depart AmLaw 200 Firm to Form The Franchise Firm, a Full-Service Virtual Law Firm and Professional Collective Serving Franchise Clients Worldwide

Boca Raton, FL January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The partners of The Franchise Firm LLP today announce to the public and the franchise industry that the firm is open for business.



Founding partners Adam G. Wasch, Natalie M. Restivo, Evan M. Goldman, and Brett Buterick recently departed an AmLaw 200 national law firm to form a full-service law firm dedicated to serving franchisors, franchisees, entrepreneurs, searchers, suppliers, and investors. The firm's attorney roster also includes Senior Counsel Joseph C. Wasch and Counsel Samantha Hirsch.



The firm's legal focus is on emerging brand franchisor representation, startup franchising, franchise resales, mergers and acquisitions, general counsel services, and dispute resolution. The firm represents over 150 brands in all industries including health and wellness, fast food, pet wellness, fitness, retail, hotel, education, pizza, and more.



By offering fixed fees and monthly retainer options on routine legal services, the firm is taking a modern approach to the practice of law. "Price transparency, easy access to experienced attorneys, convenient billing practices, and quick response and turnaround times are the guideposts at the firm," said Adam G. Wasch.



“Our goal in founding TFF was to create a firm that is better-aligned with our clients and those we have relationships with, who are entrepreneurial in spirit,” said Evan M. Goldman. “With TFF, we are able to match their expectations and desires, and deliver a first-class product without the limitations of a small firm or the unnecessary overhead of a large firm. Ultimately, our goal is to be aligned and intertwined with our clients, which is a positive for everyone involved.”



In addition to the law practice, the firm is the first collective of franchise professionals designed to disrupt a fragmented industry. The firm intends to combine experienced franchise lawyers with experienced, vetted franchise brokers, consultants, service providers, suppliers, and professionals in related areas of the industry working together and collaborating to benefit the firm's clients.



"We have a vision to bring franchise lawyers and professionals that we trust together under one virtual roof in a formal way for the benefit of our clients," added Wasch. "We were already working informally with the best of the best brokers, consultants and development professionals in our industry nationwide. That formal connection is what we are after at TFF to make sure our franchisor clients get an advantage with sales, development, and consulting and our franchise searcher and developer clients get into the right brands."



About The Franchise Firm



The Franchise Firm is a full-service franchise law firm dedicated to serving the legal needs of franchisors, franchisees, startups, investors, searchers, and entrepreneurs nationwide. TFF is the first professional organization to combine franchise lawyers with industry professionals for the benefit of firm clients. Learn more about The Franchise Firm at www.thefranchisefirm.com.

Contact Information:

The Franchise Firm

Adam G. Wasch

561-680-5918

Contact via Email

thefranchisefirm.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/904448



Press Release Distributed by PR.com