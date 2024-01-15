Ninja Transfers' UV DTF 3D PermaStickers are the Solution for Hard Good Customization

Loading... Loading...

Philadelphia, PA January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel, recently launched a new solution for hard good customization. Their UV DTF 3D PermaStickers can be used for decorating mugs, tumblers, and any other hard goods with no heat required.



Crafted with precision using top-of-the-line UV DTF printing technology, Ninja Transfers’ UV DTF 3D PermaStickers offer vibrant colors that won't fade over time, even when exposed to sunlight and harsh weather conditions. Plus, they are dishwasher safe.



Ninja Transfers' UV DTF 3D PermaStickers are formulated to be applied much like a regular sticker but with far more permanent results. No specialized equipment is required. Customers need their hands and the provided squeegee, that's it.



Ninja Transfers’ UV DTF 3D PermaStickers not only allow customers to expand their offerings beyond custom apparel, but also serve as a great solution for those already customizing hard goods that are looking for an easy, cost effective way to fulfill their orders.



For more information on Ninja Transfers’ UV DTF 3D PermaStickers, please visit their website NinjaTransfers.com.

