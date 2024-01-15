Breast Radiologist Kristine Pysarenko, MD Joins East End Health and Imaging Center

Loading... Loading...

Westhampton Beach, NY January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- East End Imaging Specialists proudly welcomes fellowship-trained breast imager Kristine Pysarenko, MD, to its team. Dr. Pysarenko will practice at 40 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.



“Dr. Pysarenko’s knowledge, expertise and experience will enhance the excellent care our patients are accustomed to receiving at East End Health and Imaging Center,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO.



Dr. Pysarenko is experienced in all aspects of breast imaging, including interpretation of 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI and the performance of all breast interventional procedures, including stereotactic, ultrasound, and MRI-guided breast biopsy, as well as ultrasound-guided aspiration, breast Saviscout localization, and breast needle localization.



“I look forward to working alongside the talented professionals at NYCBS and delivering the highest standard of care and excellence in imaging to our patients,” Dr. Pysarenko said.



Dr. Pysarenko earned her Doctor of Medicine from New York Medical College. She completed her internship at Staten Island University Hospital. Then, she completed a Radiology Residency at Maimonides Medical Center, where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Pysarenko further honed her expertise through a Breast Imaging Fellowship at NYU Langone Health, culminating with her board certification in Diagnostic Imaging.



In her free time, she enjoys being outdoors, spending time with her dogs, and dining out.



To make an appointment, call (631) 998-2500. For more information, visit eastendimaging.com.

