Prevarian Companies and Voyages Start Construction on the First New Behavioral Health Hospital in Dallas in 40 Years

The Prevarian Companies, a Dallas-based healthcare real estate developer, has started construction on a state-of-the-art 72-bed hospital with Voyages Behavioral Health, an affiliate of national healthcare provider PAM Health. Addressing a lack of services in the market area, Voyages Behavioral Health of Dallas will improve access to inpatient acute psychiatric services for adolescents, adults, and older adult patients while supporting surrounding acute care hospitals.

Dallas, TX January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dallas’ first new inpatient psychiatric hospital in 40 years is centrally located adjacent to the Baylor Scott & White University Medical Center and offers 72 beds in a unique adaptive reuse of a mid-rise office building.



When Timberlawn closed in 2018, Medical City Green Oaks Hospital remained as the only acute psychiatric hospital in Dallas. The new Texas Behavioral Health Center, opening in 2025 at UT Southwestern, will improve access to State psychiatric services, but market analysis indicates a demand for as many as 400 new behavioral health beds in Dallas and the surrounding area. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Texas has less than one mental health facility for every 100,000 people.



Paige Smith, Vice President of Growth and Development at Voyages Behavioral Health, has seen the need for services increase. “I have lived in Dallas my whole life and worked in the mental health community here my entire career. I am keenly aware of the struggles patients and families face accessing acute psychiatric services. I am proud to bring new and specialized care to my community,” Smith said.



Located next to Baylor Scott & White University Medical Center, Voyages Behavioral Health of Dallas involves the adaptive reuse of an existing 7-story medical office building and offers exceptional views of downtown Dallas, ample structured parking, and a new gymnasium. Locally, Z Constructors is the General Contractor and Guide Architecture is the project designer.



“This is great news for the City of Dallas,” said Allan Brown, Partner with Prevarian. “Voyages delivers best-in-class patient care, and we are fortunate for their investment in our City. This new hospital will change lives.”



The Dallas location will be Voyages third hospital in Texas. Additional locations include Voyages Behavioral Health of Sugar Land and Voyages Behavioral Health of Conroe.



The Prevarian Companies is a Dallas, TX-based healthcare real estate and seniors housing developer and investor. Founded in 2004, Prevarian specializes in identifying qualified market expansion opportunities, enabling strategic provider partnerships, and developing hospital real estate for Behavioral Health providers nationally. Learn more at www.prevarian.com.



Voyages Behavioral Health is an affiliate of PAM Health (PAM), which is based in Enola, Pennsylvania. PAM Health provides specialty healthcare services through more than 70 long-term acute care hospitals, physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals, and behavioral health hospitals, as well as wound clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 20 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care, and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at VoyagesBehavioralHealth.com and PAMHealth.com.

