Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Common Shares in Carbon Conscious Investments Ltd.

Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 34,000,000 Shares of Carbon Conscious Investments Limited. The Company's Shares are not traded on any exchange. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment.

Minnetonka, MN January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 34,000,000 Shares of Carbon Conscious Investments Limited, an amount equal to approximately 19.6% of the total issued Shares at a price of $0.02 (2 cents) in Australian Dollars per Share.



The Company was demerged from Alterra Limited in 2018. Shares in the Company are not currently traded on any stock exchange and are therefore difficult to sell.



The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with Carbon Conscious Investments Ltd. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares, and provide a liquidity opportunity for legacy investors.



Shareholders should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made, and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Shareholder may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions.



Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form without charge by visiting our website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling us at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact us at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.

