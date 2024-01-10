Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI) Announces New Office Location at Yacht Haven Grande

Loading... Loading...

Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI) announces its new office at Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, enhancing its digital service capabilities for public and private sectors. The state-of-the-art facility meets rigorous ISO standards and security for high-risk clients, reflecting MEPSVI's commitment to excellence and innovation.

St. Thomas, Virgin Islands January 10, 2024 -- Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (dba MEPSVI), a leader in digital solutions and strategic alliances, is excited to announce the opening of its new office at the prestigious Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Having been operational at this location for several months, MEPSVI is now officially announcing its move to this ultra-modern facility, signifying a strategic step forward in enhancing its capabilities to meet the evolving digital needs of its clients.



Anthony D. Thomas, VP of Strategic Alliance and Contracts at MEPSVI, expressed his enthusiasm about the new location: "Our new office at Yacht Haven Grande is not just a change of scenery. It’s a significant upgrade in how we engage with our clients in both the public and private sectors. The state-of-the-art facility complements our commitment to providing top-notch digital solutions and will further strengthen our ability to collaborate effectively with our partners."



Joseph J. Balliro, Jr., Global Corporate Counsel for Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC, highlighted the strategic importance of the new facility: "Our choice of Yacht Haven Grande goes beyond aesthetics. This facility has been meticulously selected to meet the rigorous standards of ISO compliance and internal security, especially for our high-risk asset clients such as law firms and government agencies. The office's design is both modular and nimble, enabling us to tailor our approach to various specific and niche technical projects."



The decision to move to Yacht Haven Grande came after MEPSVI was awarded significant contracts with the Virgin Island Police Department and the Virgin Island Department of Education. These partnerships underscore the company's growing influence and commitment to supporting vital public sector initiatives.



The Yacht Haven Grande location, known for its luxury and top-tier amenities, aligns perfectly with MEPSVI's vision of delivering premium services in a setting that reflects its standards of excellence. This move marks a new chapter for MEPSVI, one where innovation, security, and strategic partnerships converge to create unparalleled digital solutions.



