ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Boiling Springs, South Carolina

ModWash is Proud to be a Positive Ripple in the Community and Invites the Community to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their New Location Saturday, January 6.

Boiling Springs, SC January 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ModWash Opens in Boiling Springs. ModWash is Proud to Announce Grand Opening. Invites Community to Celebrate Saturday.



ModWash (www.modwash.com) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Boiling Springs at 4441 South Carolina 9 on Saturday, January 6, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM EST. As a leading express self-service car wash company, ModWash continues to spread positive ModVibes, cutting-edge wash features, and a commitment to environmental sustainability.



This marks the 10th ModWash facility in South Carolina and the 94th nationwide since its establishment in 2020. We invite the community to join us at the Grand Opening Event, where the first 100 vehicles will receive ModGiveaways and snacks from Chick-fil-A.



The new Boiling Springs location introduces state-of-the-art wash features and services, providing an unparalleled experience for car owners in the area. ModWash offers various membership packages, family plans, ModFounders incentives, a community partner program for local businesses, and discounts for teachers, veterans, and fleets. Additionally, we provide a full suite of self-serve detailing options, including airguns, tire air pumps, glass cleaner, mat cleaning machines and stations, bug prep stations, and microfiber towels.



More than just a car wash, ModWash is a commitment to being a positive ripple in every community it serves. By combining cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly practices, and a customer-centric approach, ModWash engages at a community level, redefining the car wash experience and promoting environmental responsibility. We are proud to reduce water usage to a mere 30 gallons per wash, equivalent to an average fifteen-minute shower.



Founded in 2020, ModWash has rapidly expanded to become a leader in the express self-service car wash industry, with 95 locations nationwide.



For more information, visit www.modwash.com or contact:



Roka Music

Chief Marketing Officer

rmusic@modwash.com

ModWash: Redefining Clean, One Car at a Time.

Contact Information:

ModWash

Roka Music, CMO

423-212-3994

Contact via Email

www.modwash.com

