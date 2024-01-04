New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Appoints MaryAnn Fragola, DNP, ANPc, ACHPN to Chief of Wellness Services

Loading... Loading...

Ridge, NY January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the appointment of MaryAnn Fragola, DNP, ANPc, ACHPN, to Chief of Wellness Services.



"We are proud to welcome MaryAnn Fragola to this pivotal role," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “With an invaluable tenure of over two decades at NYCBS, MaryAnn's expertise and steadfast commitment to patient care position her as the perfect leader for our Wellness Services."



Dr. Fragola previously served as Clinical Director of Supportive and Palliative Care. As Chief, Dr. Fragola will oversee a comprehensive range of patient health and wellness services, emphasizing mental, nutritional, and physical well-being at every stage of treatment: Behavioral Health, Social Work

Psychology, Palliative Care, and Physical Therapy.



“I am truly honored to have been appointed to this position. The foundation of my work has always been to focus on the whole patient,” said Dr. Fragola. “Supportive care is essential to our patients as it does just that. Patients are so much more than a diagnosis and being able to incorporate all of our supportive services into their care enhances overall outcomes and allows them to live better.”



Dr. Fragola is a graduate of Wilkes University, where she completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. She earned her MSN degree in Adult Nurse Practitioner from SUNY Stony Brook University. Fragola is board-certified in Advanced Hospice and Palliative Care, a certified medical marijuana prescriber, and serves as preceptor/mentor to many students and new hires.. She is published in the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner of Oncology , The Clinical Advisor and serves as an active peer reviewer for Clinical Advisor.



For more information, please visit nycancer.com.

Contact Information:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould, Communications Director

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/903530



Press Release Distributed by PR.com