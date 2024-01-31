STARBOARD DELIVERS LETTER TO GODADDY

Loading... Loading...

Believes that Opportunities Continue to Exist to Significantly Improve GoDaddy's Combination of Growth and Profitability

Views the Company's Recent Disclosure of Improved Profitability Targets as a Step in the Right Direction

Believes GoDaddy Remains Undervalued with an Opportunity for Significant Shareholder Value Creation

Intends to Closely Monitor the Company's Upcoming Q4 FY23 Earnings Call and March 2024 Investor Day to Ensure that Appropriate Operating and Financial Targets Are Set for the Near, Medium, and Long-term

Remains Open to Working Constructively with Management and the Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), a significant stockholder of GoDaddy Inc. ("GoDaddy" or the "Company") GDDY, today announced that it has delivered a letter to Aman Bhutani, GoDaddy's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McCaffrey, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, with a copy to GoDaddy's Board of Directors.

The full text of Starboard's letter to the Company can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_GDDY_01.31.2024.pdf

