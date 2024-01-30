WuXi XDC Enters into Partnership with Multitude Therapeutics and HySlink Therapeutics, Novel Linker-Payload Technology Enabling Clients to Accelerate ADC Discovery and Development

Loading... Loading...

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC (2268.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on ADC and the other types of bioconjugate market; and Multitude Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company renowned for ADC platform technologies, announced today that they have reached a comprehensive partnership in drug-linker technology, which is co-developed with HySlink Therapeutics ("HySlink"), and CRDMO services spanning from discovery to commercialization. WuXi XDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HySlink on the same day.

WuXi XDC will provide a fully integrated, one-stop bioconjugate platform and end-to-end CRDMO services. As WuXi XDC's strategic partner, Multitude Therapeutics will provide proprietary T-Moiety linker technologies, co-developed with HySlink. Both parties will synergize their strengths to build more efficient ADC technology in terms of novel T-moiety linkers, camptothecin derivative conjugation and high DAR value, among others. This platformization of new technologies will enable our clients to accelerate the discovery of preclinical ADC candidates (PCCs) and develop more novel bioconjugates; and improve the development efficiency and rate of success.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "The proprietary drug-linker technology has unique advantages and, when fused with our open-access bioconjugate platform, enables customers to achieve rapid delivery of T-moiety exatecan ADC preclinical candidates, with the potential benefit of expanding the therapeutic window of existing ADC drugs. We are pleased to join hands with Multitude to remain continuously innovative and enhance our technological capabilities to meet our clients' needs. By leveraging our full range of in-depth industry expertise, we are on the path to creating the world's leading bioconjugate platform, which empowers the industry, broadly, deeply and fully. "

Multitude and HySlink, stated, "WuXi XDC has exceptional capability as a leading global CRDMO. We are very excited to form a strong alliance in the technical area. Our proprietary new T-Moiety linker can significantly enhance the therapeutic effect of ADCs. The higher stability of the linker and the hydrophilic shielding effect can improve the overall stability of antibody-drug conjugates, extend the drug's half-life, and potentially overcome multi-drug resistance in tumors. Without increasing side effects, it can further enhance the therapeutic window of existing ADC drugs (related research was published in Cancer Discovery 2023;13(4):950-73). Our collaboration aims to help more ADC developers gain stable and rapid access to these payload linkers, in a bid to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268.HK) is a leading global CRDMO focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and the broader bioconjugate market. It provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including ADCs. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: wuxixdc.com

Contacts

Investor Inquiry: wuxixdc.ir@wuxibiologics.com

Media Inquiry: wuxixdc_pr@wuxibiologics.com

Business Development: wuxixdc_info@wuxibiologics.com

About Multitude Therapeutics

Loading... Loading...

Multitude Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company established in 2019 to leverage its unparalleled target and antibody discovery arrays (Human Membrane Proteome MabArrayTM or HMP-MabArrayTM) , combined with a proprietary ADC platform (T1000), to develop novel therapeutics for cancer treatment. The powerful synergy derived from combining MabArrayTM and T1000 enables Multitude to build an atlas of ADCs that has the potential to treat malignancies with high unmet medical needs. Multitude's pipeline includes both first-in-class and best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for solid and hematological tumors.

Contacts

Business Development: info@multitudetherapeutics.com

About HySlink

Shanghai HySlink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is dedicated to exploring and advancing ADC linker and toxin technologies. By utilizing our innovative T-moiety linker technology, we have established strategic collaborations with multiple partners, aiming to develop the new generation of ADCs. This technology has garnered significant recognition from the academic community, with a notable mention by Dr. Avantika Gupta of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in a Cancer Discovery highlight paper in April 2023. We have co-authored several research papers on related projects with our partners published in prestigious AACR journals (Cancer Res 2023;83(22):3783-95; Mol Cancer Ther 2023;22(10):1128-43; Mol Cancer Ther 2023;22(9):1013-27). Currently, projects based on this technology have progressed to the clinical validation stage and are showing promising early outcomes. We are confident that this technology will pave the way for new advancements in ADC development, providing patients with a broader range of effective treatment options. HySlink remains committed to researching and innovating in the field of ADCs, making valuable contributions to the global biomedicine industry.

Contacts

Business Development: bd@hyslink.com

SOURCE WuXi XDC