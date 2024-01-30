CMS Awards ICF $33 Million Digital Modernization Contract

Loading... Loading...

ICF to Deliver Cloud Modernized Kidney Data Reporting System

RESTON, Va. , Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF ICFI a $33 million recompete contract to continue the modernization of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) system for kidney dialysis data. The contract has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options.

ICF is building an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-based solution for CMS' End Stage Renal Disease Quality Reporting System (EQRS), which aims to quickly collect, analyze and synthesize large amounts of patient data. With better, faster access to this data, physicians, transplant centers and dialysis organizations will be able to match patients more quickly with service providers, improve the quality of patient care and reduce patient costs.

"ICF is proud to collaborate with CMS on multiple digital modernization efforts that allow us to combine our cloud and advanced analytics services with our deep health expertise to drive agile, scalable solutions that improve the quality of patient care and accelerate positive health outcomes," said James Morgan, ICF chief operating officer. "At ICF, our goal is never to just get the job done; it is to make a real difference in people's lives. We look forward to doing just that through our continued partnership with CMS."

A leader in cloud modernization solutions, ICF has deployed hundreds of cloud migration implementations across numerous federal agencies to help them achieve their mission outcomes. An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with over 230 certifications and 260 accreditations, ICF has experience implementing a full range of AWS capabilities from cloud operations, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud native development, cloud infrastructure, application modernization and migration, data sharing and more.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

