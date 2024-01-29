Puerto Verde Holdings signs Memorandum of Understanding with Moduco

Loading... Loading...

EAGLE PASS, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Puerto Verde Holdings announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Moduco, a manufacturer specializing in modular structures, to manufacture construction products in Texas. The partnership came to fruition at the 2024 Texas-India Business Mission led by Governor Greg Abbott.

Puerto Verde Holdings Chairman Ruben Garibay attended the delegation visit along with Vice Chairman of Texas Economic Development Corporation, Arun Agarwal, and State Secretary of Texas, Jane Nelson.

Puerto Verde Holdings' efforts on the southern border will be strengthened by this newfound partnership. This collaboration will combine the eco-friendly and economically driven goals of the Puerto Verde Global Trade Bridge and Moduco to produce a more sustainable and prosperous ecosystem for our border communities.

Chairman Ruben Garibay says "We are pleased to be collaborating with MODUCO on this fantastic project that serves our mutual goal of providing affordable housing at a level of quality that homeowners deserve. The chosen region will consume thousands of a wide variety of homes and products MODUCO will produce with local labor."

About Puerto Verde Holdings:

Puerto Verde is a US-base, bi-national developer, with a mission to deliver a first of its kind 24-hour Intelligent US-Mexico land port of entry designed to be the most secure and efficient in the Americas. Working together with Maverick County, Texas, as a project sponsor, the public-private pair have proposed what would be known as the Puerto Verde Global Trade Bridge (PVGTB)

The PVGTB would be a secure corridor linking industrial areas in Mexico with the industrial areas in the United States. The proposal consists of a roadway for commercial vehicles, with a parallel railroad running along the border between Eagle Pass, Texas, USA, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, located on the Rio Grande River. The new corridor would re-route commercial traffic out of the densely populated urban centers of each city, expand rail capacity, lessen carbon emissions, improve national security, and provide the necessary capacity to support bi-national trade growth for decades to come.

