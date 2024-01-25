FIRST STUDENT DRIVERS IN OREGON ORGANIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

Loading... Loading...

Bus Workers Overwhelmingly Vote for Union Representation

SILVERTON, Ore., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers at First Student in Silverton have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 324 in Salem.

"Congratulations to the newest Local 324 members," said Chris R. Muhs, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 324. "First Student workers are essential to the Silverton community, and we look forward to getting to the bargaining table to secure a strong first supplemental agreement for these hardworking men and women."

The workers are now covered under the Teamsters First Student National Master Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school bus company in the United States.

"When First Student took over our yard, it was chaotic from the beginning and only got worse as time went on," said Torsen Landers, a bus driver at First Student in Silverton. "In a slap in the face to current drivers, First Student began offering new hires large signing bonuses and a starting wage of $24.60—so we decided to do something about it and contacted Teamsters Local 324. We are all very happy to be Teamsters and we can't wait to work together on our Teamster contract and win a competitive, stable, and healthy workplace for everyone!"

Chartered in 1929, Teamsters Local 324 represents 1,600 workers in Northwest Oregon. For more information, visit teamsterslocal324.org.

