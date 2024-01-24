Scottish Water Selects Copperleaf for Asset Investment Planning

Loading... Loading...

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. CPLF ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by Scottish Water, the publicly-owned water supplier serving 2.6 million households and 159,000 businesses in Scotland. Scottish Water is the ninth UK water company to join the growing Copperleaf Community.

Scottish Water sought an Asset Investment Planning solution as part of their wider Enterprise Asset Management transformation to support its SR21 investment period and long-term transformation program. The organization needed a solution that could enhance strategic business and investment planning to maximize the value of its capital investment program and operational activities.

Scottish Water selected the Copperleaf H2O Solution, a pre-configured implementation of Copperleaf Portfolio™ for UK water companies, to enhance its asset management capabilities, optimize portfolio planning, and manage risk and value more effectively.

In conjunction with BPD Zenith's fully hosted MaxiCloud solution, Copperleaf will enable Scottish Water to align decision making with strategic goals, rapidly analyze multiple scenarios to identify the ideal plan, and develop long-term asset strategies in one centralized system.

"We're excited to collaborate with Copperleaf to implement their investment planning solution. The system will play a key part in enabling Scottish Water's ambitious asset management aspirations and our commitment to delivering the best value for the customers and communities we serve," said John Wigham, Senior Responsible Officer at Scottish Water.

"Our UK water clients have seen great success using the Copperleaf solution, and we are delighted to have Scottish Water join our growing community," said Edward Clark, Copperleaf's Regional Director for Northern Europe. "Copperleaf H2O will give Scottish Water the confidence it needs to plan and execute the optimal investments throughout SR21 and implement asset management best practices across the organization."

"The Copperleaf H2O Solution is designed specifically to help companies like Scottish Water manage ambitious targets, regulatory demands, and asset risk to make the highest-value investment decisions," added Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Our solution will empower Scottish Water to maximize the value of its portfolios during the SR21 investment period and beyond."

