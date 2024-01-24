Government of Canada announces contract award to help redevelop Canada's Parliamentary Precinct

Loading... Loading...

Selection marks another milestone in redevelopment project

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has awarded Pomerleau Inc. a $2.8-million construction management services contract for the first phase of the Block 2 Redevelopment Project. This redevelopment will transform aging buildings into an innovative complex that creates a new fourth wall to parliament square, in a way that respects our past and embraces our future.

The renewal of Block 2 is part of the Government of Canada's efforts to restore and modernize Canada's Parliamentary Precinct. Extensive work is underway within the Parliamentary Precinct to meet the needs of a 21st-century parliamentary democracy and to provide engaging spaces for all Canadians.

Block 2 is the city block immediately south of Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa. It faces the Centre Block and Peace Tower to the north. The block is bounded by Metcalfe, Wellington, O'Connor and Sparks streets.

The construction management contract was awarded through a competitive process. PSPC issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for construction management on August 8, 2023. The RFP closed in October 2023.

Quotes

"The selection of a construction manager for Block 2 is a key step in bringing our collective vision to reality to ensure the Parliamentary Precinct is a space that works for and inspires not just Parliamentarians, but all Canadians for many generations to come."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Selection of a construction manager is a step forward on the progress of Block 2. This exciting project will complete the parliamentary square and will contribute to the revitalization of our downtown core. With an innovative concept, people-first spaces, and sustainable features, this project will bring a renewed vibrancy to Wellington Street and the Parliamentary Precinct."

Yasir Naqvi

Member of Parliament, Ottawa-Centre

Quick facts

The construction manager is responsible for the overall construction delivery of the Block 2 project. The scope of the contract includes advisory services, as well as services for pre-construction, construction and post-construction.

The construction work includes decommissioning of old building systems, demolition and abatement of hazardous material, heritage protection and restoration, excavation, structural reinforcement and seismic upgrades of existing buildings, new building construction, including new building envelopes, new mechanical and electrical systems and landscape work.

The redesigned Block 2 will provide office space for the Senate and the House of Commons and will allow for the future consolidation of parliamentary accommodations, including space for the Library of Parliament. It will also include renovated retail space in the Sparks Street Mall.

Of the 11 buildings in Block 2, 2 buildings and an infill space in between have been dedicated for the development of an Indigenous Peoples' Space.

On May 5, 2023 , following an international design competition, PSPC awarded the Architectural & Engineering Services contract to the winning design team of Zeidler Architecture Inc. ( Toronto, Canada ), in association with David Chipperfield Architects ( London, United Kingdom ).

