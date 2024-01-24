BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE EXPANDS GLOBAL REACH THROUGH DISTRIBUTION AND SALES AGREEMENT WITH THOMAS SWAN

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan") (or the "Company") SWAN BSWGF (Frankfurt: R96) is pleased to announce the establishment of a Distribution and Sales Agreement (the "Agreement") with Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan"), effective as of January 23, 2024. This Agreement leverages the existing strategic partnership and positions Thomas Swan as a value-added non-exclusive distributor and reseller of Black Swan's innovative Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch ("GEM") products in the polymer additive market.

Black Swan's recently achieved groundbreaking advancement in polymer composites using GEMs (see press release dated January 17, 2024). Thomas Swan will now distribute and significantly broaden the market presence of these GEM products through its Polymer Performance Solutions division where it possesses proven expertise in delivering value-add solutions to both the rubber and polymer markets, in addition to its chemical formulation expertise. The Agreement outlines the terms and conditions of the partnership, fostering collaboration and growth in the global market whilst embracing Black Swan's approach to avoid supply chain disruption.

Harry Swan, Chief Executive Officer of Thomas Swan and Chairman of Black Swan, commented: "Our journey in graphene commenced over a decade ago. After dedicated years of investing in graphene processing development, we established Black Swan to champion commercialization and downstream ventures. The efforts invested by Black Swan from its inception have now culminated in the creation of products ready for immediate commercial deployment, where they can be adopted without any supply chain disruption. Armed with this achievement, I am genuinely thrilled that Thomas Swan is now poised to harness its distribution channels and market access."

This partnership has the potential to introduce a paradigm shift in sustainability through the innovative use of bio-based and recycled polymers using GEM as the enabler of features such as improved strength, impact resistance and barrier properties. These features will allow major companies to reduce their carbon footprint through the use of compostable consumer packaging materials. Thomas Swan has been distributing, as well as manufacturing chemicals and advanced materials since 1926, and is today a supplier to a substantial customer base in over 80 countries globally.

Distribution and Sales Agreement

Thomas Swan is appointed as non-exclusive distributor and reseller of Black Swan's GEM Products within the polymer additive market, leveraging its extensive global network. The Agreement shall remain in force until the fifth anniversary of its effective date. Both parties have the option to renew the Agreement upon mutual agreement. The terms include the establishment of a framework for transparent pricing, shipment logistics, documentation provision, invoicing, payment terms, and other respective responsibilities.

About Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. was founded in the UK in 1926 and remains an independent family owned and run performance and specialty chemical manufacturing company. The company turns over approximately £44.5m per annum, employs 153 people and exports approximately 70% of its products to over 80 countries from its manufacturing headquarters in the Northeast of England. It has offices in the USA and China along with local warehousing to better support its customers in these regions. The business is comprised of two divisions: Performance Chemicals and Custom manufacture.

For more information, please contact Jo Hind-Morton on +44 (0)1207 505 131.

Or visit: www.thomas-swan.co.uk

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research and Development Ltd. and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.blackswangraphene.com

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

