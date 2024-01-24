Team Novo Nordisk announce exciting collaboration with Ekoï for 2024

Loading... Loading...

Team Novo Nordisk athletes will race in Ekoï helmets and eyewear for the coming season.

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 French performance sportswear brand Ekoï and the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team are no strangers to each other, after working together in 2022 and today confirm a bigger partnership that will see Team Novo Nordisk athletes race in Ekoï helmets and eyewear for the coming season.

"We are very pleased and excited to confirm a deeper partnership with Ekoï for 2024 and beyond," said General Manager Vassilii Davidenko. "After briefly collaborating in 2022 we have been trying to find the right time to work together again on a larger scale and thankfully we have been able to do that for this season."

"Ekoï is brand leader in the high performance field of professional cycling apparel. It is exciting for our guys to be racing and training in Ekoï helmets and glasses. The quality is second to none and we're happy to have a technical partner like Ekoï on board."

With 20 riders on the roster in the senior pro team and 11 more in the development team, the American registered UCI ProTeam will be well equipped for the next three seasons as they race across the globe in the world's biggest races, driving change in diabetes.

"Ekoï has formed partnerships with several UCI professional teams in Europe," said Ekoï CEO Jean Christophe Rattel. "To increase visibility and collaborations in the North American market we knew it was important to partner with a successful American team, and Team Novo Nordisk is a perfect fit for us."

"This partnership aligns with Ekoï's values, as Team Novo Nordisk is the world's first all diabetes professional cycling team which is a cause close to our heart. Both Ekoï and Team Novo Nordisk share a passion for hard work and pushing the boundaries to achieve success and we look forward to a successful three years working together."

About Team Novo Nordisk – Racing to Drive Change in Diabetes.

Team Novo Nordisk is the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. With a mission to inspire, educate, and empower people affected by diabetes, the team competes at the highest level of professional cycling. To learn more, visit http://www.teamnovonordisk.com

