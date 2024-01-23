Syra Health will continue to provide Healthcare Workforce Solutions in Maricopa County, AZ through November of 2025

Loading... Loading...

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. SYRA ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today it will continue to provide its healthcare workforce solutions to Maricopa County's Correctional Health Services (CHS) through November of 2025.

Under the renewed contract, Syra Health provides qualified temporary medical personnel to incarcerated patients of CHS. The renewed contract is being extended through November 2025 with enhanced pay schedules that benefit Syra Health's revenues.

"We look forward to a long-term relationship with Maricopa County," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health. "Increased revenues for the services we are providing also improve our bottom line and that of our shareholders."

The original contract between Syra Health and Maricopa County was announced in December of 2022. CHS provides cost-effective, medically necessary, integrated medical, dental, and mental health services for all individuals incarcerated within the Maricopa County Jail System.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors outlined in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

