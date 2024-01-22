Virginia Selects TFG and Sustainable Energy Advantage for Federal Funding Support Services, Clean Energy Projects

Loading... Loading...

TFG and Sustainable Energy Advantage will offer expert support to advance Virginia's clean energy goals

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Virginia selected TFG to provide federal funding and grant support services to all Virginia agencies, institutions of higher education, and public bodies to further clean energy, environmental, economic development, infrastructure, and other policy goals. TFG is teaming up with Sustainable Energy Advantage, a firm that has helped entities navigate policy and develop clean energy solutions for twenty-five years.

"This partnership signifies our shared commitment to maximize Virginia's access to federal funding and advance the state's clean energy solutions along with other public investment priorities," said Roger Gwinn, TFG CEO. "By eliminating barriers and expediting the funding process, we aim to empower Virginia's public entities to drive positive change in energy, environment, and economic development. TFG remains steadfast in our mission to help build resilient and thriving communities by harnessing the power of federal funding and strategic advocacy."

"We're eager to collaborate with Sustainable Energy Advantage to serve Virginia," said Trace Roller, TFG Manager of Grants Strategic Development. "Our mission is clear: streamline access to federal funds for entities across the state. Through strategic coordination, stakeholder engagement, and a focus on key funding opportunities, we are committed to delivering tangible results that propel Virginia towards a sustainable, resilient future."

"On the heels of successful facilitation of stakeholder engagement on behalf of the State Corporation Commission regarding a potential shared solar program for electric customers in Southwest Virginia, we are thrilled to join forces with TFG to continue enabling the Commonwealth of Virginia's efforts to implement sustainable energy solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to facilitating a greener, more resilient future," said Bob Grace, SEA Managing Director and President. "We aim to help Virginia successfully leverage available funds and industry best practices to implement programs and activities aligning with the Commonwealth's energy, environmental, and economic development goals."

This partnership designates TFG and Sustainable Energy Advantage as approved suppliers of federal funding support services. Public entities throughout Virginia can directly access expert assistance to secure funding for clean energy, environmental, economic development, infrastructure, and other policy projects without going through the Request for Proposal process—maximizing project competitiveness and access to federal funds.

With a particular focus on funding opportunities like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, TFG will:

Identify and support clean energy funding proposal development;

Coordinate among Virginia agency partners;

agency partners; Engage relevant stakeholders;

Provide research services;

Manage data collection and data analysis;

Develop Justice40 Initiative best practices;

Support management of awarded projects; and

Offer additional services related to clean energy projects and proposals.

About TFG: Headquartered in Washington D.C. with offices nationwide, TFG has specialized in legislative and regulatory advocacy and federal funding services since 1982. TFG has a proven track record of delivering success and has helped clients secure over $5 billion in competitive federal funding since 2015. The mission that propels us throughout the decades has always been and continues to be the drive to build stronger, more vibrant communities for this generation and the next.

For more information about TFG, please visit our website at www.thefergusongroup.com.

About Sustainable Energy Advantage: Headquartered in Framingham, MA and founded in 1999, Sustainable Energy Advantage (SEA) specializes in clean energy market, policy, financial and strategic analysis. SEA has supported the efforts of over 40 state government agencies and hundreds of companies in the clean energy space to identify, analyze, implement and evolve clean energy initiatives, policies, programs and investments.

For more information about SEA, please visit SEA's website at www.seadvantage.com.

