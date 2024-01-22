Bartkowski Awarded $25M GSA Region 6 Small Business IDIQ MATOC

Loading... Loading...

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartkowski Strategic Contracting has been awarded a Small Business Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for construction services for the following geographical locations: Kansas City, Missouri and the State of Missouri West of Jefferson City and Columbia; St. Louis, Missouri and the State of Missouri East of Jefferson City and Columbia; State of Iowa; State of Nebraska; State of Kansas. Tasks performed under the MATOC will include construction projects in the Louisville District's Area of Responsibility (AOR) consisting of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Projects under this MATOC will range in value up to $3 million, with a total combined contract value of $55 million over a 5-year period of performance (1-year base plus four 1-year options).

Work under this MATOC will consist of but not be limited to; building renovation, all types of building/facilities demolition, building upgrades, remediation, building finishes, site work, security system updates, MEP upgrades, and various other tasks.

Bartkowski President, Lauren Sustek noted, "This is our second major ID/IQ contract award and is a major milestone for Bartkowski. We look forward to continuing our support of the GSA Region 6."

About Bartkowski

Bartkowski is an Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and SBA 8(a) firm in the State of Illinois, that specializes in all aspects of general contracting and life safety. Bartkowski has a successful history of providing quality products and services to the Federal Government, including the USDA, USACE, FAA, GSA and DLA.

