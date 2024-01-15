MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to announce contract for the Royal Canadian Air Force

Loading... Loading...

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce a contract award for the in-service support of the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

A question period will follow the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024



Time:





Arrival of media:

Announcement: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

10:30 a.m. (ET)



Location: Bell Textron Canada Limited

12800 de l'Avenir Street

Mirabel, Quebec

Information for media:



In-person: Media who wish to attend are asked to register in advance by emailing media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca no later than Tuesday, January 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Please note that closed-toe shoes are mandatory.

In-person participants are asked to use the free visitor parking lot (use second entrance).

Teleconference: Media who wish to listen in and ask questions during the press conference must dial in.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada and United States): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 3660092#

