MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to announce contract for the Royal Canadian Air Force

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce a contract award for the in-service support of the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-146 Griffon helicopters.
A question period will follow the announcement.
Date:
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Time:
Arrival of media:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Bell Textron Canada Limited
12800 de l'Avenir Street
Mirabel, Quebec
In-person: Media who wish to attend are asked to register in advance by emailing media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca no later than Tuesday, January 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Please note that closed-toe shoes are mandatory.
In-person participants are asked to use the free visitor parking lot (use second entrance).
Teleconference: Media who wish to listen in and ask questions during the press conference must dial in.
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada and United States): 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 3660092#
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
