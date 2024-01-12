iPeakoin partners with OKLink: Pioneering on-chain AML for traditional industries in emerging markets

Loading... Loading...

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where digital transactions are the norm, ensuring the security and legality of these exchanges is paramount. iPeakoin, a forward-thinking fintech startup catering to businesses in emerging markets, has recently announced its strategic partnership with OKLink to bolster its on-chain Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the fintech and cryptocurrency sectors, because this on-chain AML solution is now being used by hundreds of companies in traditional industries.

Strengthening Foundations with Advanced Technology

iPeakoin has carved a niche for itself by offering comprehensive fiat and cryptocurrency payment and banking solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses in emerging markets, who are typically new to the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. According to the founder Michael Wu, "Our clientele, predominantly from traditional sectors such as advertising, B2B and gaming, demands robust, secure, and compliant transactional frameworks". For these businesses, their primary concern often revolves around securing their assets, steering clear of malicious activities, and avoiding the repercussions of account freezes or asset losses. At the forefront of these worries is the potential receipt of "dark coins," which could trigger a chain reaction of issues such as account freezes and subsequent asset losses. This is where OKLink's Know Your Transaction (KYT) and Know Your Address (KYA) functionality steps in, leveraging its extensive data support to analyze deposit and withdrawal addresses for potential risks associated with hacks, scams, money laundering, sanctions, or other illicit activities. By integrating OKLink's cutting-edge on-chain AML system which offers real-time transaction monitoring and analysis, flags suspicious activities and ensures compliance with global regulatory standards, iPeakoin significantly enhances its service offerings, ensuring a higher degree of security and compliance. This not only protects the end-users but also fortifies the integrity of the financial system as a whole.

Simon Zhu, Senior Product Director of OKLink, emphasizes, "OKLink Onchain AML employs advanced web3 and AI technologies and high-quality services to enhance digital asset compliance and proactively mitigate risks. KYT thoroughly monitors all facets of on-chain risks, ensuring compliance and securing growth with digital assets, while KYA proficiently conducts due diligence, screens risks and continuously monitors wallet addresses related to financial crimes to augment overall compliance capabilities. These advancements are poised to facilitate iPeakoin in establishing global connections between traditional finance and digital currency trading. We eagerly anticipate leveraging our address monitoring and transaction analysis tools to promote effective, secure, and compliant financial activities within the Web3 space."

Addressing current regulatory concerns, Simon states, "We pay close attention to Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, as well as other Asia, Europe, and the United States compliance policies. Through a variety of tools, we strive to prevent risks, safeguarding all participants in on-chain security and compliance. Our objective is to propel the compliance process of the Web3 industry through technological means."

Navigating the Landscape: Progress and Challenges

The journey toward robust on-chain AML and KYC is fraught with challenges. Regulatory landscapes vary significantly across jurisdictions, especially in emerging markets where fintech is still finding its footing. "Navigating this complex terrain requires a deep understanding of both local and international regulations", said Robert Feng, the VP of Sales and Strategy at iPeakoin, "The complexity that comes from so many countries where our clients operate definitely brings opportunities, but we have to ruthlessly prioritize compliance and risk management". iPeakoin has been at the forefront of this journey, continually adapting and evolving its strategies to meet these challenges head-on.

Romy Song, iPeakoin's head of product, summarizes the reasons why she chose OKLink's solution as follows: "OKLink's KYT and KYA systems play a vital role in enhancing compliance risk management for financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges. By leveraging their extensive dataset, they enable continuous monitoring and analysis of transactions and wallet addresses, which helps detect and prevent illegal activities that could compromise integrity and legal standing. Furthermore, these systems can identify patterns and anomalies indicative of money laundering or terrorism financing, and pinpoint any suspicious or risky activities potentially tied to hacking or scams. This proactive risk assessment adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring that iPeakoin's clients can transact with confidence and minimize the potential for negative repercussions. By seamlessly integration this collaboration not only provides invaluable security features but also ensures that businesses can navigate the crypto landscape with greater ease and confidence."

The partnership with OKLink is a testament to iPeakoin's dedication to staying ahead of the curve. OKLink's AML system provides an added layer of security, leveraging blockchain technology to monitor transactions in real-time. This not only enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of AML measures but also builds trust among users and regulatory bodies.

Impact and Vision: A Glimpse into the Future

The collaboration between iPeakoin and OKLink is more than just a strategic move; it's a vision for a safer, more transparent financial ecosystem. As both companies work together, they aim to set new standards for AML and KYC in the fintech and crypto industries, particularly focusing on the needs and challenges of emerging markets.

Looking ahead, iPeakoin envisions a landscape where digital transactions, whether in fiat or cryptocurrency, are conducted with the utmost integrity and security. The path forward involves continuous innovation, education, and collaboration. By sharing insights, successes, and even the hurdles they've encountered, iPeakoin and OKLink are not just advocating for better AML and KYC practices but are actively shaping the future of financial transactions in emerging markets.

A Unified Front Against Financial Crime

The partnership between iPeakoin and OKLink signifies a pivotal moment in the fight against financial crime. By harnessing advanced on-chain AML and KYC technologies, they are setting a precedent for what it means to operate securely and responsibly in the digital age. As they continue to serve their clientele in traditional industries, their efforts also resonate across the fintech and crypto spaces, signaling a unified front against illicit financial activities.

This collaboration is not just about enhancing operational capabilities; it's about fostering a safer, more reliable financial ecosystem for all. As iPeakoin and OKLink continue their journey, the industry watches with anticipation, ready to embrace the new standards they're setting, ensuring a path forward marked by security, compliance, and trust.

About iPeakoin:

iPeakoin is a licensed and pioneering digital bank that bridges traditional finance and the crypto world. Our mission is to support teams across various web platforms, industries, and business stages, providing them with secure, professional, simplified, and reliable banking solutions. We specialize in offering a range of services, including multi-currency bank accounts, corporate card management, crypto wallets, and tailored banking solutions for Web3. As an A+ round startup, we are backed by renowned investment institutions, positioning us at the forefront of innovation in the financial technology space.

For more information about iPeakoin, please feel free to reach out to us.

Official Website: https://www.ipeakoin.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iPeakoin

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ipeakoin/about/

Telegram: https://t.me/ipeakoin

About OKLink

OKLink, established in 2014, is a leading blockchain data solution provider, specializing in RegTech and SupTech. We offer a wide range of solutions including risk assessment, monitoring and investigation tools to empower businesses, law enforcement authorities, regulators for a transparent blockchain experience. Our product line-up also includes a versatile multi-chain explorer, providing valuable insights and API solutions for individuals and developers seeking on-chain data across multiple blockchains. Our solutions currently support full-node analysis of 40+ public chains and data tracking for 190+ public chains, with 2,000TB structured data and more than 4 billion addresses labeled across 100+ categories.

For more information about OKlink, please visit oklink.com.

For media enquiries, please contact pr@okg.com.

SOURCE iPeakoin