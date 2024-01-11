THE LEGACY CONTINUES: EVIAN ANNOUNCES WORLD-RENOWNED TENNIS STAR FRANCES TIAFOE AS ITS NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks an exciting milestone as global water brand evian welcomes American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe as its newest Global Brand Ambassador and champion of healthy hydration. With his effortlessly fresh and joyful energy displayed in his commitment to his craft, Frances epitomizes the spirit of evian's Live Young ethos, which celebrates a youthful body and mind through rejuvenation and refreshment. This year, Frances is championing this mindset of holistic well-being to achieve success during the many milestones that are to come, all while staying hydrated with the help of premium, mountain-made water from evian.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9242351-evian-tennis-star-frances-tiafoe-global-brand-ambassador/

Following in the footsteps of evian's ambassadors such as Emma Raducanu and Stan Wawrinka, Frances joins a line-up of iconic worldwide tennis stars who also stay hydrated with the help of evian both on and off the court.

"Joining evian's line-up of global tennis icons as an ambassador is an incredible honor. Hydration is fundamental to my daily routine as an athlete, and teaming up with evian is a natural fit," said Frances Tiafoe. "Success begins with a commitment to a holistic, healthy lifestyle. This year, I'm making it a goal of mine to embrace that mindset, and inspire others to join me on this journey to live young, no matter what their age is."

Reaching the world top 10 global ranking in 2023, Frances is the perfect match for evian, a brand with a longstanding history of prestigious sponsorships with the world's leading tennis tournaments, including its role as the Official Water of The Championships, Wimbledon since 2008 and the iconic US Open for over 30 years. Frances' youthful spirit and exceptional talent have captivated tennis enthusiasts globally, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the sport.

"Frances embodies the essence of Live Young with his upbeat and spirited nature. Witnessing his contagious energy and remarkable on-court achievements over the last year has been truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to be starting the new year by welcoming him to our family of evian ambassadors," said Dawid Borowiec, Global Director at evian. "We can't wait to work together to continue our heritage of supporting both emerging and existing tennis talents while highlighting the importance of hydration."

With this partnership, evian continues its mission to empower athletes to help achieve their best by embracing hydration as an essential element of their success, both physically and mentally. Tiafoe's commitment to his craft seamlessly aligns with the brand's ethos of embracing wellness and a healthy lifestyle, making this collaboration an ideal pairing.

About evian ®

Loading... Loading...

evian® natural mineral water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural mineral water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural mineral water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com

About Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe nicknamed, Big Foe, is an American tennis player, currently ranked No. 16 in the world, whose unlikely rise makes him a player like no other in his era. Frances was born in Hyattsville, Maryland and is the son of Sierra Leonean immigrants. He was raised at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in Maryland where his father worked as the head of maintenance. His unique background and success as a teenager led him to be widely regarded as a top prospect to become one of the next tennis stars for the United States. In 2018, Frances earned his first ATP Tour title by winning the Delray Beach Open becoming the youngest American since Andy Roddick to win an ATP Tour event. More recently at the 2022 US Open, Frances defied odds by beating then world No. 2 Rafael Nadal en route to Nadal's first loss in a Grand Slam to an American in 17 years. Frances captivated audiences across the world with his gutsy performances at Arthur Ashe Stadium where he became the first African American male to reach the Open's semifinal since the stadium's namesake did so 50 years earlier in 1972. He has fully embraced his position both as one of the few African American players on tour and as a role model to the next generation of young tennis players.

SOURCE evian