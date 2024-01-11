Department of the Interior Awards Exiger and InterSec Five-Year $7 Million C-SCRM Contract

Loading... Loading...

Win is the first for new strategic partnership, pairing Exiger's technology and InterSec's services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, and InterSec , a small business and one-stop cybersecurity service provider, announced today that they were awarded a competitive $7 million contract from the Department of the Interior (DOI) to provide enterprise cyber supply chain risk management (C-SCRM) labor and software. The contract with the Cabinet-level agency will scale over a five-year period.

"We're thrilled to expand our federal customer base and excited to offer the Department of the Interior an unprecedented level of visibility into software and hardware supply chain risk through the deployment of our award-winning AI solutions. We will also bring DOI valuable best practices and lessons learned from Exiger's experience working across the U.S. Federal Government to establish and mature SCRM and C-SCRM programs," said Exiger Government Solutions President Carrie Wibben. "We look forward to collaborating with InterSec and leveraging their deep C-SCRM subject matter expertise to scale this partnership model for future federal opportunities."

"The cyber supply chain security landscape is extremely complex and lacks the systematic rigor required to assess the risk and proactively secure the supply chain. Responding to executive orders and government-wide initiatives, federal agencies are working to identify and mitigate a growing number of cyber-related supply chain risks – both internally and externally," said InterSec President Anil Varma. "We're pleased to leverage our service capabilities to address these challenges head on to secure our nation's ICT supply chain, and partner with Exiger, a leader in artificial intelligence based supply chain solutions, to support the Department of the Interior in standing up a robust, sustainable and scalable C-SCRM program."

InterSec, serving as the prime, will provide program management support drawing on its deep cybersecurity domain expertise and experience in building and implementing a C-SCRM as a service for the Department of the Interior. Exiger will deploy its FedRAMP accredited SaaS platform, including advanced AI and machine learning powered data pipeline and cognitive computing engine DDIQ and industry-leading C-SCRM and SBOM management platform Ion Channel.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening over 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

About InterSec

InterSec Inc., a small business and minority-owned Virginia corporation, is a specialty cybersecurity service provider to its Federal, State, and Commercial customers. In a time where the profound impact of evolving information technology is almost impossible to comprehend, InterSec is cognizant of the ever-increasing cybersecurity risks of the connected world and is equipped with the required expertise and capability to provide a full range of cybersecurity services, including program management, governance, cybersecurity, and risk management. InterSec is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 appraised organization committed to continually improving our processes and practices.

