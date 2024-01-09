SourceMark Medical Announces Expanded Partnership with Gentherm Medical

Loading... Loading...

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past twenty years, hospitals and healthcare organizations have put their trust in SourceMark Medical. Prioritizing efficiency and ease of use, SourceMark products are uniquely designed to improve both clinician and patient experience, innovating care at an affordable cost.

SourceMark is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Gentherm Medical, a leading manufacturer of patient temperature management systems. Building on the foundation of their relationship, SourceMark is now the master supplier of certain Gentherm patient warming product lines in the United States, including Astopad®, a resistive warming system designed to prevent and treat hypothermia, Norm-O-Temp®, a whole-body hyperthermia system, Gelli-Roll®, a reusable warming and cooling gel pad, the WarmAir® convective patient warming system, and FilteredFlo® patient warming air blankets.

"I'm pleased we are strengthening our partnership with SourceMark Medical to provide world-class patient warming solutions to the U.S. healthcare market," said Gentherm Medical Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Fletcher. "SourceMark has a proven track record of driving growth by providing superior service and solutions to hospitals and medical providers. With this partnership, we expect to significantly increase our ability to offer our patient warming solutions to clinicians and transform the patient experience."

The addition of these patient warming product lines to the SourceMark offering, which currently includes SourceMark's KoZee Patient Warming System, establishes a unique and industry-leading solution, with SourceMark distinguishing itself as the sole U.S. supplier providing all three patient warming modalities—convective, resistive, and conductive.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce a stronger collaboration between two organizations on the forefront of medical innovation and patient care," said SourceMark CEO, Dan Blucher. "This expanded relationship with Gentherm will allow SourceMark to provide unique and differentiated solutions to our clients that don't exist today from a single supplier."

About SourceMark Medical

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark Medical is a medical device supplier offering innovative and affordable products for health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. Their products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease of use, utilization efficiencies, and affordable cost-point. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com or contact customerservice@sourcemarkusa.com .

About Gentherm Medical

Gentherm THRM is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Their line of medical products includes whole body warming and cooling for targeted temperature management, maintaining normothermia as well as localized therapies. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.gentherm.com/medical .

