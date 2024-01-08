KBR Green Ammonia Technology Selected by Lotte Chemical Corporation for H2biscus Project in Malaysia

Loading... Loading...

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR KBR announced today that its K-GreeN® technology has been selected by a consortium consisting of Lotte Chemical, KNOC (Korea National Oil Corp) and Samsung Engineering for Lotte Chemical's H2biscus green ammonia project development in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology license and proprietary engineering design to Lotte Chemical for its green ammonia project that will produce 800 KTA of green ammonia from hydropower.

"We are pleased to work with Lotte Chemical and support their energy transition objectives with our zero-carbon K-GreeN® technology," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "KBR is a leader in advancing clean hydrogen technologies and solutions, and green ammonia is a key enabler to achieving global net zero targets. Our green ammonia solutions and complementary technologies such as H2ACT make KBR the preferred technology licensors for major energy transition projects around the world."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future demand for the company's technologies, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.